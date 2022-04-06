 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is an antique item used for a specific purpose and powered by a special kind of energy source. Do you know what the item is and the energy source it used? If you think you do, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a cocktail bar strainer. It must have been pretty easy because we had quite a few come up with the right answer! Here are their names: Kevin Broeker, Dawn Jackson, Lindy Ginn, Dennis Smith, Laura Simpson Raymer, Susan Smith Kline, Teresa Engelke, Charlotte Brady, Gail Delashaw, Scott Martin, Dan Reed, Rebekah Dugal, Nancy Bullis, Will Straughn, Judy Kopfman, D.W. Underwood, Mike Bowers and Lisa Watson Barr. Great job, folks!

