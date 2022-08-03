 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS

This successful assassination attempt of a man and his wife that took place in a country smaller than the state of West Virginia became the first domino to fall in a series of occurrences that ultimately led to a significant historical conflict. This week's Take a Guess asks, "What was the name of the man assassinated and what was the historical conflict his death led to?" If you think you know the answer to both parts of the question, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was President Teddy Roosevelt. Coming up with the bully answer by press time Friday were Susan Smith Kline, Jeff Lawson, D.W. Underwood, Will Straughn, Judy Kopfman, and Kevin Broeker. Also, those who provide the correct answer by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday will have their names added to the online Take a Guess.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

Above is a photograph taken of President Abraham Lincoln's 1865 funeral procession shot on Broadway near Union Square. While it’s not possible…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News