TAKE A GUESS
Photo by Keith Kent

The strangely beautiful location appearing in this photograph can actually be found somewhere on Earth. Do you know where it's located and what it's called? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue! The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess is Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife. Their assassination was one of the direct causes of World War I.

Providing the correct answers by press time Friday were Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady, Jim Bullis, D.W. Underwood, Kathryn Crouch, Judy Kopfman, Bruce Poff and Mike Bowers. Congratulations!

