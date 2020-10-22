 Skip to main content
TAKE A GUESS
TAKE A GUESS

{{featured_button_text}}

This week's Take a Guess is a popular game played by kids in the 60s and 70s — and, no, it's not Chinese checkers! Do you know what it is? If you do, or think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a food chopper. Submitting the right answer were Michael Bellew, Sam Peters, Mike Bowers, Ray Fauset, Larry Ross, Jeff Krekeler, Betty Allen Bynum, Susan Smith Kline and Kathie Marler Pollock. You all came up with this week's answer in a hurry — chop-chop!

