This week's Take a Guess is another odd-looking object that has a dual purpose. Do you know what it is or are you willing to take a guess? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was an egg boiler with an hourglass timer. Coming up with this week's correct answer were these good eggs: Steven Burdick, Melody Carr, Judy Kopfman, Richard Stephens, Mark Easter, Nancy Bullis, John Thorne and Sam Peters.

