This week's Take a Guess isn't just clowning around. This antique has a special use beyond just being a colorful little nicknack. Do you know what it is? If you do — or think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was an ice cream sandwich maker. Providing the cold hard facts of an answer were Susan Smith Kline, We Went to Jared, Larry Ross, Mark Easter, Nancy Bullis and Sam Peters. What do you suppose this week's winners would do for a Klondike bar?
