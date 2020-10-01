 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess isn't just clowning around. This antique has a special use beyond just being a colorful little nicknack. Do you know what it is? If you do — or think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was an ice cream sandwich maker. Providing the cold hard facts of an answer were Susan Smith Kline, We Went to Jared, Larry Ross, Mark Easter, Nancy Bullis and Sam Peters. What do you suppose this week's winners would do for a Klondike bar?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
A Crowning Achievement!
News

A Crowning Achievement!

Editor's note: In the print edition of The Farmington Press, the article incorrectly states that there is no homecoming parade planned for thi…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking gadget that would seem to be almost a necessity when preparing a specific food item — and the k…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News