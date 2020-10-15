 Skip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is a helpful tool in the kitchen. Do you know what it is? If you do, or think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a tongue scrapper and a whole bunch of our readers came up with the right answer — Mark Easter, Donna Earhart, Crissy Joy, Linda Harper Pope, Gail DeLashaw, Dixie Davis, Harry E. Asmussen, Carl Lybarger, Janet Jaco, Trey Korber, Donnie Marler, Sam Peters and Nancy Bullis. Tongues will be wagging all over town about your great achievement!

