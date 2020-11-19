 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is another weird looking item that has a specific purpose. Do you know what it is? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a Ice Pet Shaved Ice Maker. We accepted any answer that included the words shaved ice. Coming in out of the cold with this week's answer were Larry Ross, Judy Kopfman, Susan Smith Kline, Vickie Golden, Sam Peters and Ray Fauset,

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
World War II memories
News

World War II memories

An extensive collection of World War II relics from a Farmington native is being curated and researched by his daughter, who has recently move…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

Now here's a weird looking gadget. It would primarily be used in the kitchen, but might also be used on the back porch or in a family/recreati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News