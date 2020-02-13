TAKE A GUESS
This week's Take a Guess is part of the gear one might have possibly used when taking part in a particular type of sport back in the 1920s. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, give us a call at the Farmington Press office: 573-756-8927 or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com.

(By the way, Sheriff Dan Bullock and Charles Gamble are disqualified from making a guess this week!)

Those who guess the right answer will have their name appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess was an antique fishing bobber. Coming up with the correct answer were Bettye Warner, John Lister, Jim Dugal, Tina Zangara, Vicky Britton Wilcox Collins, Richard Stephens, Melody Carr, John Lister, Heather Garner, Susan Smith Kline, Shawna Durham Hanks and Vickie Golden. Good job, group!

