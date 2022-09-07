 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This 19th century item may look familiar, but it's purpose isn't as straight forward as you might think. So, what do you think this week's Take a Guess was used for? Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a rolling pin for making ravioli. Guessing the right answer were Susan Smith Kline, Anita Angel Michaels, Ron Allen, Gail DeLashaw, Steven Burdick, Carol Blackwell, Lisa Tramelli, Dave Foshee, Bruce Poff, Michael Berg, Nancy Bullis and Judy Kopfman. Great job, gang!

This week's Take a Guess looks similar to a tool found in many kitchens, but it has a very specific purpose. Do you know what it is and what t…

