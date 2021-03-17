 Skip to main content
TAKE A GUESS
This week's Take a Guess is a gadget some people use to make one of their favorite dishes at home. Do you know what it is? If you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was an antique can and bottle opener. Refusing to bottle up their true feelings and say nothing, the following people came up with the right answer: Steven Burdick, Alice Louise Johnson, Charlotte Brady, Richard Stephens, Donna Earhart, Patrice Sully, Judy Kopfman, Larry Ross, Ray Fauset, Mary Cook, Mike Bowers, Will Straughn and Leigh Sullivan Monk.

