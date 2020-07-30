This week's Take a Guess was a possession of some women beginning in the Victorian era and continuing into the 1920s. Any idea what it might be? If so, let us know! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave it on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a mower blade balancer. Coming up with the right answer were Paul Earhart, Richard Brummett, Mark Easter, Joe Snyder, Susan Smith Kline, Tony Polus, Ron Allen, Richard Stephens, Sam Peters and Will Straughn. You all are most definitely a cut above the rest!
