This week's Take a Guess is antique version of a handy little tool still used by some who take part in a popular outdoor recreational activity. Do you know what it is? If so, let us know!
Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave it on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a night watchman’s key station. Coming up with the correct answer were Larry Ross, Sam Peters and Mark Easter. Good job guys!
