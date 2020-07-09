× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week's Take a Guess is antique version of a handy little tool still used by some who take part in a popular outdoor recreational activity. Do you know what it is? If so, let us know!

Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave it on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a night watchman’s key station. Coming up with the correct answer were Larry Ross, Sam Peters and Mark Easter. Good job guys!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0