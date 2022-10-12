 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

What you're looking at is a genuine pink lake. The water is really pink, not intentionally colored, and it's this week's Take a Guess. Do you know the name and location of this lake? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a pair of handcuffs from the Middle Ages. Locking in the right answer were the following people: Mike Bowers, Bruce Poff, Will Straughn and Judy Kopfman. Great job, folks!

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess comes from the Middle Ages (Fifth to the late 15th century) and had a very important function in society.

