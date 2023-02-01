This week's Take a Guess is an odd attachment filled with holes that can be pulled out from a piece of furniture that appears to be a padded chair of some kind. Do you know the purpose of the attachment? If you think you do, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!