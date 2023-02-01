This week's Take a Guess is an odd attachment filled with holes that can be pulled out from a piece of furniture that appears to be a padded chair of some kind. Do you know the purpose of the attachment? If you think you do, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a three-way basketball hoop. Because there are three exits, you don’t know who will get the ball once you score! Pretty neat, huh? Coming up with the right answer this week were Kimberly Ballenger, Ethan Weiss, Mike Bowers and Judy Kopfman. All of you get three bonus points!