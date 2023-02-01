 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an odd attachment filled with holes that can be pulled out from a piece of furniture that appears to be a padded chair of some kind. Do you know the purpose of the attachment? If you think you do, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a three-way basketball hoop. Because there are three exits, you don’t know who will get the ball once you score! Pretty neat, huh? Coming up with the right answer this week were Kimberly Ballenger, Ethan Weiss, Mike Bowers and Judy Kopfman. All of you get three bonus points!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess may look like a storm alert siren, but it isn't. If you want to know what it is... you'll have to guess the right ans…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News