This week's item is an odd looking tool that has a specific name and purpose. Do you know what it's called and what it's used for? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a carrot peeler and sharpener. Coming up with the right answer were these "wascally wabbits" — Mike Bowers, Bill Cook, Susan Smith Kline, Laura Simpson Raymer, Charlotte Brady, Dan Burle, Soma Pi, Nancy Bullis, Judy Kopfman, Ray Fauset, and Mary Cook.