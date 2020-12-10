 Skip to main content
TAKE A GUESS
TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a strange looking object that has a common and specific purpose. Do you know what it is or are you willing to take a guess? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was an antique version of something most of us used when we were in school — a pencil sharpener. Providing the right answer were Susan Smith Kline, We Went to Jared, Charlotte Brady, Judy Kopfman, Larry Ross and Sam Peters.

