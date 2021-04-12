 Skip to main content
This week's Take a Guess may look like a tower computer made by Dell, HP or Lenovo, but it's actually a device that helps take care of a time consuming and mundane household chore. We've even provided dimensions of the product to help our readers make an informed guess. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was an antique carpet stretcher. Flooring us with their ability to come up with the right answer were Ray Fauset, Harold Gallaher, Teri Broeker, D.W. Underwood, Nancy Bullis, Jeremy Medley, Charlotte Brady, Cindy Beights Hearrell and Dave Foshee.

