This week's Take a Guess, submitted by reader Kristi Barker, is something that could have been found in a lot of homes in years past, but not so much now. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, give us a call at the Farmington Press office: 573-756-8927 or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. Those who guess the right answer will have their name appear in next week's Farmington Press.
Last week's Take a Guess was a Henry A. Kiest fishing reel made and sold in the 1920s. In fact, it was patented exactly 100 years ago! Those coming up with the correct answer were Trapper Botkin, Bernard Laiben, Mary McDowell and Larry Ross. Sure hope y'all weren't just fishing for a compliment!