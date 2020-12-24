 Skip to main content
TAKE A GUESS
TAKE A GUESS

  Updated
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking object that has a practical purpose. The item pictured even has an extra feature to help make its job easier. Do you know what it is or are you willing to take a guess? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a tire spreading tool, however, because it is arguably similar in appearance to other automotive tools, there were several other answers accepted. Coming up with a correct response by press time were Ray Fauset, Judy Kopfman, Mark Easter, Larry Ross, Chris Layne, Chris McKee, Dave Foshee, Nancy Bullis and Sam Peters. Good job, folks!

