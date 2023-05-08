This week's Take a Guess has an unusual story behind it. This house has an incredible history, but it had the unfortunate luck of being in the way of road construction. Rather than destroy the home or attempt to move it, the highway was built over it. Do you know what the house was used for and where it's located? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was the Soviet LK-3 Lunar Lander — which never landed on the Moon. This week's correct guessers were Susan Smith Kline, John Lister, Mike Bowers, Bruce Poff, Judy Kopfman and D.W. Underwood. To the moon, Alice! To the moon!
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com