TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This vintage item had an important job back in the 1920s. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a bell. Ringing in with the right answer by press time were Charlotte Brady, Susan Smith Kline, Donna Earhart and Larry Ross. Thanks for chiming in, folks!

