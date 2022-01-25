 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The modern version of this little instrument is still a big help to people who are trying to perform a certain task in the kitchen. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was an antique saw tooth bender for a handsaw. Coming up with the correct answer were these folks: Kimberly Ballenger, Judy Kopfman, Susan Smith Kline, Bill Bley and Mike Bowers.

