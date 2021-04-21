This week's Take a Guess is an antique version of a household item that can be found in most homes. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue! Last week's Take a Guess was a mechanical sheet/clothes folder.