This week's Take a Guess is an antique version of a household item that can be found in most homes. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue! Last week's Take a Guess was a mechanical sheet/clothes folder.

Coming up with the right answer by press time were the following folks who obviously know how to launder everything but money: Ray Fauset, Larry Ross, Judy Kopfman, Brett Dinkins, Steven Burdick and Nancy Bullis.

