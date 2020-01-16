{{featured_button_text}}
Here's a little tool found in the kitchens of yesteryear used to make a specific kind of tasty treat. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, give us a call at the Farmington Press office (573-756-8927) or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins (kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com).

If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess was a set of vintage wooden gauges. Coming up with the correct answer was Rich Luebcke, Gary Scott, Bettye Warner, Paul Hasse, Kristi Barker, Melody Carr and Jim Dugal. Good job folks!

