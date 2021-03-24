 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is another antique gadget you don't see used in kitchens anymore. Definitely odd looking, it was a staple in many homes. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a roller kit for making sushi at home. Coming up with the correct answer by press time were Ray Fauset, Michelle Boyer Jost, Larry Ross and Judy Kopfman. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
A keen eye for design
News

A keen eye for design

  • Updated

It’s been a long, winding road from Sinsheim, Germany to Farmington, Missouri for Klaus-Dieter Rausch — and he has spent his career designing …

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a gadget some people use to make one of their favorite dishes at home. Do you know what it is? If you do, send an …

+6
Back from the brink of death
News

Back from the brink of death

  • Updated

A Farmington man who came to the very brink of losing his life from a severe case of COVID-19 is not only making a miraculous physical recover…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News