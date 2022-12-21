For this Merry Christmas edition of Take a Guess, we present this photo from a well-known movie that features good old St. Nick, who appears to be far, far away from his home at the North Pole. Can you name the movie AND the actor who plays Santa Claus? If you think you know BOTH answers, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess is an interesting statue by David Cerny located in Prague’s Lucerna Palace. It is supposed to be St. Wenceslas, the patron saint of Bohemia. Many believe it’s a parody of a statue of the saint located in nearby Wenceslas Square. By the way, the horse appears to be dead. The folks who came up with the right location for the statue were Anita Angell Michaels, Dan Burle, Susan Smith Kline, Charlee Hutton, Mike Bowers, Will Straughn, Bruce Poff and Judy Kopfman. Congratulations to all, and to all, a good night!