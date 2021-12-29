This week's Take a Guess is an unusual musical instrument that you've probably heard of but have no idea what it looks like. Do you know what it's called? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answers to last week's Take a Guess were 1) Red Ryder Carbine Action 200 Shot Range Model Air Rifle (Red Ryder was accepted); and 2) Ralphie was warned he would shoot his eye out. Coming up with both correct answers were Samantha Tayson, Teresa Engelke, Kevin Broeker, Charlotte Brady, Susan Smith Kline, Vickie Golden, Judy Kopfman, Charles Limbaugh, Richard Stephens, Donna Earhart, Diane Sheets, Donna Bennett, Mike Bowers, D.W. Underwood, and Nancy Bullis. Good aim, folks!