TAKE A GUESS

For this week's Take a Guess, we have chosen this inauspicious cooking device from the mid-1700s. It was used for making a specific type of beverage around 300 years ago. Do you know what it was? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a fossa — a cat-like, carnivorous mammal endemic to Madagascar. Coming up with the correct answer was this fine folks: Charlotte Brady, Nora Darby, Nancy Bullis, Mike Bowers, Jo Anne Wolo, Barbara Yeats, Ray Fauset and Judy Kopfman. Great job, everybody!

