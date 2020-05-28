This week's Take a Guess is an unusual utensil. It's obviously half-a-spoon, but what do you do with it? If you think you know the answer, take a guess! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.
Last week's Take a Guess was a bathroom ashtray holder. Coming up with the correct answer were Donna Earhart, Kurt Hernandez Reyes, Mark Easter, Dawn Jackson and Soma Pi. Great job, folks!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!