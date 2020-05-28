TAKE A GUESS
This week's Take a Guess is an unusual utensil. It's obviously half-a-spoon, but what do you do with it? If you think you know the answer, take a guess! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.

Last week's Take a Guess was a bathroom ashtray holder. Coming up with the correct answer were Donna Earhart, Kurt Hernandez Reyes, Mark Easter, Dawn Jackson and Soma Pi. Great job, folks!

