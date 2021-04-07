This week's Take a Guess is an antique version of a device still used by people installing a certain something in the home. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a Hushme Personal Acoustic Device that wraps around the face to stop people from overhearing secret phone calls. Coming up with the right answer in a very discrete manner by press time were Ray Fauset, Susan Smith Kline, Larry Ross, Judy Kopfman and Nancy Bullis. All of you deserve a round of silent applause for your efforts!