While last week's Take a Guess featured a giant plane that barely flew, this week we have a car that was ahead of its time in so many ways and yet is considered the greatest automotive failure of all time. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was the Spruce Goose that was built and flown by eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes. Reaching to the sky with their correct answers were  Nan LaFrance, Bill Durham, Chris Layne, Steven Burdick, Paul Oberlander, Laura Simpson Raymer, Regina Brown-Vaughn, Teresa Engelke, Lee Dockray, Charlee Hutton, Mike Ramsey, Gloria Medford, Dave Foshee, Nancy Bullis, Bruce Poff, Jackie Brandmeyer, Mike Bowers, Eric Bolhafner Gary Jones, Judy Kopfman, D.W. Underwood, Gene Bannister, and Ron Allen. Congratulations!

