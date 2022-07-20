While last week's Take a Guess featured a giant plane that barely flew, this week we have a car that was ahead of its time in so many ways and yet is considered the greatest automotive failure of all time. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!