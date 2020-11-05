What in the world is this week's Take a Guess? It sure looks weird, but what is its purpose? If you think you know, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a baby feeder. Coming up with the right answer were Sam Peters, Susan Smith Kline, Soma Pi and Mark Easter. Congrats on not bottling up your answer this week!
