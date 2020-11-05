 Skip to main content
TAKE A GUESS
TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

What in the world is this week's Take a Guess? It sure looks weird, but what is its purpose? If you think you know, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue! Last week's Take a Guess was a baby feeder. Coming up with the right answer were Sam Peters, Susan Smith Kline, Soma Pi and Mark Easter. Congrats on not bottling up your answer this week!

What in the world is this week's Take a Guess? It sure looks weird, but what is its purpose? If you think you know, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a baby feeder. Coming up with the right answer were Sam Peters, Susan Smith Kline, Soma Pi and Mark Easter. Congrats on not bottling up your answer this week!

