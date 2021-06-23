 Skip to main content
TAKE A GUESS
TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a strange looking gizmo that can be a lifesaver when it's needed to take care of a common household problem. If you think you know what it is, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess is a cartridge puller. It's purpose is to remove the cartridge from a faucet to fix an annoying leak. Piping up with the right answer were these wonderful folks: John Thorne, Mike Bowers, Judy Kopfman, Richard Stephens, Larry Ross and Jim and Nancy Bullis. Congratulations to all!

 

