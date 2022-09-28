In honor of Queen Elizabeth's recent passing, we travel to 1900 England, where we find this device being used in homes around London. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was the common fangtooth or Anoplogaster Cornuta, a small deep-sea fish that has some of the largest teeth in the ocean in proportion to size. Coming up with the right answer were Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady and Judy Kopfman — three ladies who are experts on ugly deep-sea fish!