TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a tool that was used by designing women in the 18th century. Any idea what it might be? If you think you know what it is, let us know! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave it on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.

Last week's Take a Guess was a machine for sealing the lids on huge buckets of paint. Showing their impressive knowledge about opening paint cans were Larry Ross and Susan Smith Kline. Good job!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
The Sustainable Life
News

The Sustainable Life

Mo and John Bales of rural Farmington believe it’s every person’s responsibility to take care of the planet. It’s not just words they say, but…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take A Guess may look strange, but it has an important purpose for people doing some decorative sprucing up of their home or busin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News