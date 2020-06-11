This week's Take a Guess is a tool that was used by designing women in the 18th century. Any idea what it might be? If you think you know what it is, let us know! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave it on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.
Last week's Take a Guess was a machine for sealing the lids on huge buckets of paint. Showing their impressive knowledge about opening paint cans were Larry Ross and Susan Smith Kline. Good job!
