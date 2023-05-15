This week's Take a Guess is an object used by people all around the world millions of times a day. We figure you can probably guess what it is, but that's not this week's puzzle. What was unusual about this particular type of device when used during World War II? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was the last residence of America’s greatest modern admiral, Chester W. Nimitz. For a while, Nimitz House, also known as Quarters 1, sat undisturbed on Yerba Buena Island until it got in the way of constructing a new span of the Bay Bridge. The solution? Simply build over it. Coming up with the correct answer this week were Bruce Poff, Judy Kopfman, D.W. Underwood and Mike Bowers. Good job for a bunch of landlubbers!
