This week's Take a Guess is an object used by people all around the world millions of times a day. We figure you can probably guess what it is, but that's not this week's puzzle. What was unusual about this particular type of device when used during World War II? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!