This week's Take a Guess might be an easy one for some of our readers, but for others it may just be a head scratcher. Do you know what it is?

If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue! Last week's Take a Guess was an antique vegetable cutter. Coming up with the right answer were these fine folks: Ray Fauset, Mike Bowers, Bill Cook, Leigh Sullivan Monk, Judy Kopfman, Susan Smith Kline and Lindsey Taylor Lord. Lettuce congratulate them!

