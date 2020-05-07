TAKE A GUESS
This curious antique dispensed a practical item used by people many years ago and is still a useful product used today. Do you have any idea what product was dispensed?

If you think you know the answer, send an email to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.

Last week's Take a Guess was a grape stem cutter. Guessing the right answer was Susan Smith Kline!

