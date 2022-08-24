This household item used to be found in almost every home and is sometimes found in older ones today. It originally served a very important purpose for the homeowner. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess is the "Hansen Writing Ball" — one of the earliest typewriters made and popular in the 1870s. Coming up with the correct answer by press time Friday were Charlotte Brady, Susan Smith Kline, Mike Bowers, Donna Underwood and Larry Ross. Good job to all!