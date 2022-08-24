 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS

This household item used to be found in almost every home and is sometimes found in older ones today. It originally served a very important purpose for the homeowner. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess is the "Hansen Writing Ball" — one of the earliest typewriters made and popular in the 1870s. Coming up with the correct answer by press time Friday were Charlotte Brady, Susan Smith Kline, Mike Bowers, Donna Underwood and Larry Ross. Good job to all!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess features a strange-looking object with a specific name and purpose. Can you name the object and tell us what it does?…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News