This week's Take a Guess is an odd looking thing, isn't it? This antique household item may have a strange appearance but it has an important purpose. If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was an ebelskiver pan used for the baking of Danish snacks that are very much like stuffed pancakes. The crust is similar in texture to European pancakes, but with a light and fluffy inside that's like a Yorkshire pudding. Coming up with the right answer were these culinary experts: Lizzy Jenkins, Larry Ross, Nancy Bullis, Ray Fauset, Mike Bowers, Will Straughn and Judy Kopfman. Congratulations, you are all now official ebelskiver experts!

