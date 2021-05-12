Here's another antique household device that was used in many homes. Do you know what the product was used for? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue! Last week's Take a Guess was the popular toy from the 1960s called Spirograph.