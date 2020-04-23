TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

If you currently live on a farm, or grew up on one, you may very well know what this week's Take a Guess is. If you think you know the answer, send an email to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.

Now, onto last week's Take a Guess...and it was a weird one most people couldn't figure out. It was an “Isis Beamer” which promises to “facilitate the harmonization of apartments and houses, which contributes to the wellbeing of humans and animals alike.” The devices are used by naturopaths — people who practice natural medicine.

There were a few people who got the answer 100 percent. They were Bill Wedekind and Larry Ross. Coming awfully close were Donna Earhart, Susan Smith Kline and Vicky Britton Wilcox Collins. Congratulations!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking object with a very unusual purpose that might take a little digging to discover. Any idea what …

+5
A breath of fresh air
News

A breath of fresh air

Farmington native Dennis Mell recently provided his expertise as an electrical and systems engineering professor to help an eclectic team of d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News