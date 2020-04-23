If you currently live on a farm, or grew up on one, you may very well know what this week's Take a Guess is. If you think you know the answer, send an email to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.
Now, onto last week's Take a Guess...and it was a weird one most people couldn't figure out. It was an “Isis Beamer” which promises to “facilitate the harmonization of apartments and houses, which contributes to the wellbeing of humans and animals alike.” The devices are used by naturopaths — people who practice natural medicine.
There were a few people who got the answer 100 percent. They were Bill Wedekind and Larry Ross. Coming awfully close were Donna Earhart, Susan Smith Kline and Vicky Britton Wilcox Collins. Congratulations!
