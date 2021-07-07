 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

Do you know what it's called? f you think you know what it is, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess is an instrument that goes by many names and all of them were accepted as the correct answer. It is known as a mbira, mbila sansa, kilembe, likembe, timbrh, thumb piano, plucked idiophone or lamellaphone. Tuning into the right answer were D.W. Underwood, Nancy Bullis, Ray Fauset, Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady, Betty Allen Bynum, Judy Kopfman, Mike Bowers and Richard Stephens. Strumbody knows their musical instruments!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a musical instrument that goes by more than a few different names. Any of them will be considered a correct answer…

CHURCH DEDICATES ENTRYWAY
News

CHURCH DEDICATES ENTRYWAY

Members of the Farmington Presbyterian Church gathered together Sunday for the dedication of the newly constructed entryway located on the wes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News