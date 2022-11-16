 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TAKE A GUESS

The answer to this week's Take a Guess may be widely known, but this editor has never seen anything like it. I can tell you that it's an old household item and can be used on at least three different objects. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was an insulin pin. Coming up with the right answer were Susan Smith Kline and Bruce Poff. Great job on what turned out to be a tough puzzle!

