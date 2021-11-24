This week's Take a Guess may look like cute little rubber porcupines, but these are no children's toy. They have a very specific purpose but do you know what that purpose is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a pair of drain clog removers. Coming up with the correct answer by press time were D.W. Underwood, Sandra Fritschle, Richard Stephens, Larry Ross, Judy Kopfman, Mel Jordan, Anita Angell Michaels, Susan Smith Kline, Terry Porter, Laura Simpson Raymer, Rebecca Colon, Charlotte Brady, Craig Vaughn, Michael Schnedler and Mike Bowers. Congratulations gang!