 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess may look like cute little rubber porcupines, but these are no children's toy. They have a very specific purpose but do you know what that purpose is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a pair of drain clog removers. Coming up with the correct answer by press time were D.W. Underwood, Sandra Fritschle, Richard Stephens, Larry Ross, Judy Kopfman, Mel Jordan, Anita Angell Michaels, Susan Smith Kline, Terry Porter, Laura Simpson Raymer, Rebecca Colon, Charlotte Brady, Craig Vaughn, Michael Schnedler and Mike Bowers. Congratulations gang!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AUDUBON BIRD BLIND

AUDUBON BIRD BLIND

Dawn Komar and Joyce Adams of Centene Corporation join members of the East Ozarks Audubon Society at the new bird blind located in Engler Park…

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess may be an easy one for some folks, but not so much for others. What are these things and what do they do? If you thin…

CPA FIRM HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

CPA FIRM HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

A ribbon cutting at Boyd and Associates, LLC, 214 W. Columbia St., is held Nov. 9 under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Com…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News