 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS
Courtesy of JIJI PRESS

Continuing our recent string of children's toys, this week's Take a Guess was a very popular toy in the 1990s —not only in the United States, but all around the world. Do you know the name of the toy? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess is a toy that went by a variety of names but was most well-known as Clackers. The problem with the toy as originally introduced was that it was made of glass and would often shatter and hit the user, as well as anyone else who happened to be nearby. The company ended up using a safer plastic material instead.

Using "string theory" to come up with the correct answer were the following: Leigh Monk, Mark Easter, Pauline Harrington, Mary Cook, Mike Bowers, Candy Goheen, D.W. Underwood, Nancy Bullis, Michelle Boyer Jost, Rusty Maulden, Betty Allen Bynum, Kathy Rogers Lorenson, Patti Beck Conway, Jayne Haynes Wibbels, John Lister, Robert Hughes, Jim Green, Judy Kopfman and Paula Medley Klemp.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trail of Tears program Wednesday
News

Trail of Tears program Wednesday

The Missouri Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association is inviting the public to bring a lawn chair and attend a program taking place Wednesda…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News