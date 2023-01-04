We're starting out the new year with what is considered one of the most unusual pieces of art to be found anywhere in the world. What we want to know from you is the painting's name. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was Dec. 31, 1907 when the Times Square Ball was first dropped to celebrate the start of a brand new year — 1908! Coming up with the correct answer were these partying individuals...Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady, Bruce Poff, Judy Kopfman and Mitchall ODoniel! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!