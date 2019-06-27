{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

It's pretty obvious that this week's Take a Guess item is some kind of eating utensil that looks like a fork — but it's more than that.

Know the answer? Give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. Take a guess, and if you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Now, on to last week's Take a Guess. Three people guessed correctly that the featured item was an ingrown toenail correction tool. Guessing correctly were Teri LeAnn Politte, Nancy Bullis and Jim Dugal. Congratulations, folks!

