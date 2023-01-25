This week's Take a Guess may look like a storm alert siren, but it isn't. If you want to know what it is... you'll have to guess the right answer! If you think you know what it is, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue! The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess is The Isolator. it was invented by a magazine editor (true!) who wanted a way to be able to work on stories without being distracted. Coming up with the answer all by themselves were Susan Smith Kline, Bruce Poff, Mike Bowers and Judy Kopfman. Good job, folks!